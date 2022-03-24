Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00443758 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00103222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

