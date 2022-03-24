ZIMBOCASH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,186.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $27.06 million and $10,186.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.78 or 0.07053320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.37 or 0.99905645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043905 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

