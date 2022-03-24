ZKSpace (ZKS) One Day Volume Tops $2.52 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $20.63 million and $2.52 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.54 or 0.07036667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,920.23 or 1.00096602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043893 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars.

