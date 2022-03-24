Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

