$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,660,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $31.16 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

