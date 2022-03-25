-$0.09 EPS Expected for Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sigma Lithium.

SGML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $14.69 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

