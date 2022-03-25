-$0.21 EPS Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAW stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 355,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,361. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

