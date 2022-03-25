$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts posted sales of $889.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $258.62 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

