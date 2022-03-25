$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

