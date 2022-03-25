$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 929,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after buying an additional 678,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.27 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

