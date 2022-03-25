$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Regional Management reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regional Management by 130.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regional Management by 256.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RM opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

