$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $140,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $5.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 153,785 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 242,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.22. Gevo has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

