$115.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to post $115.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.52 million and the lowest is $113.70 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $82.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $504.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.77 million to $505.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $651.70 million to $653.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

