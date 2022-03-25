$126.26 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.20 million and the highest is $128.27 million. Freshpet reported sales of $93.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $576.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.63 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $752.92 million, with estimates ranging from $739.70 million to $799.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

