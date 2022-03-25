13,455 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $221.24. 190,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

