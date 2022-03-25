$16.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will report $16.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.74 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

