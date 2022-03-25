$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,516,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

