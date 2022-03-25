203,238 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.53. 34,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,982. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15.

