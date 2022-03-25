$220.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) to announce $220.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $262.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $916.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $912.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FULT opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after buying an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 294,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

