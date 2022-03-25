228,425 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

