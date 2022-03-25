26,464 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,973,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $9,696,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $6,363,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $51.59 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.