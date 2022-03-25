$28.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.10 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $26.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $132.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.44 billion to $135.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $159.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $219.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.00. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

