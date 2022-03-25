$294.46 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will post sales of $294.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.47 million and the lowest is $289.32 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $274.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $67.60 on Friday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

