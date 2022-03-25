$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.49 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $40.91 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.