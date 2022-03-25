360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 9.2%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71. 16,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,805,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

