$367.68 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to report sales of $367.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.33 million to $373.40 million. Vonage posted sales of $332.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $897,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.98, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

