$397.82 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $397.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.40 million. Globant posted sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

GLOB opened at $271.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.81. Globant has a 12-month low of $192.59 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,641,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

