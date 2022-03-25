3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head to Head Survey

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

LivePerson has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 1 10 3 0 2.14 3D Systems 2 4 1 0 1.86

LivePerson presently has a consensus price target of $39.08, suggesting a potential upside of 56.40%. 3D Systems has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.65%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -26.61% -41.63% -10.86% 3D Systems 52.31% -0.56% -0.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivePerson and 3D Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $469.62 million 3.86 -$124.97 million ($1.79) -13.96 3D Systems $615.64 million 3.30 $322.05 million $2.57 6.16

3D Systems has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

3D Systems beats LivePerson on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

