3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 548.5% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a growth of 548.5% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

3i Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 133,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

About 3i Group (Get Rating)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

