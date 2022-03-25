3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 548.5% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a growth of 548.5% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
3i Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 133,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.54.
About 3i Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPY)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.