$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will announce $40.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.95 million and the highest is $42.80 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $179.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $186.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $221.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

