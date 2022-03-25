404,863 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,097,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 262,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

