49,100 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 11,401,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,701,877. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

