4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Update

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 3,108.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of 4D pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of LBPS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. 6,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,982. The company has a market cap of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

