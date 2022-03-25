4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,841.15

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,841.15 ($37.40) and traded as low as GBX 2,790 ($36.73). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,835 ($37.32), with a volume of 10,323 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.28) to GBX 2,700 ($35.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($39.23).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock has a market cap of £796.24 million and a P/E ratio of 46.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,718.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,841.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 22.99 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.