$5.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $22.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $251.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,702 shares of company stock worth $15,707,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

