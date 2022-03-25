$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to post $5.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.48 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $24.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.58 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.44 billion to $26.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $240.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

