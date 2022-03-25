$5.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report $5.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $23.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $24.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $270.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.60. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $272.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

