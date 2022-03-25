$520.95 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will report sales of $520.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the lowest is $518.44 million. Primo Water posted sales of $478.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -707.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $67,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $29,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $13,039,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.