$58.95 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) to post sales of $58.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.36 million and the lowest is $57.54 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 393,658 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,875,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 614,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 393,827 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

