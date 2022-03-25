$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

