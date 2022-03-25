$7.37 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post $7.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $31.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $213.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.42. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

