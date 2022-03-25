$734.53 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report $734.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $786.35 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

