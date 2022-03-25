$84.77 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the highest is $89.80 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $457.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,484,000 after buying an additional 711,616 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $948.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

