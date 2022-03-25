84,899 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

