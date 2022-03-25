89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.