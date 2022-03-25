8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.
In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE EGHT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
