8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

