$91.86 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $91.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.13 million and the highest is $107.01 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $118.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $371.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million.

Several analysts have commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $11,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $11,151,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.