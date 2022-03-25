9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the February 28th total of 767,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JFU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 201,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,470. 9F has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9F by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 9F by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 9F by 145.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 283,231 shares during the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

