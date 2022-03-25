A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26,860.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

