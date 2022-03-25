A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26,860.00.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

